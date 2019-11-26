Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM | Press Conference full video

News Videos

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM | Press Conference full video

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 26, 2019 17:05 IST ]

Devendra Fadnavis has resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Fadnavis announced his resignation in a press conference which was held moments after Ajit Pawar's resignation as the Deputy CM.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDevendra Fadnavis resigns as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra