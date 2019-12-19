Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Dense fog engulfs the national capital as snowfall lashes mountains

News Videos

Dense fog engulfs the national capital as snowfall lashes mountains

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 15:08 IST ]

Srinagar was reeling under a low of minus 3.7 degrees Celsius -- 2.2 degrees below the season's average. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNirbhaya case: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on convict Pawan Kumar's plea till 24th Jan, 2020 Next VideoSuper 100 | December 19, 2019  