Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Democracy fails when you fail to enforce law: Ajit Doval tells young police officers

News Videos

Democracy fails when you fail to enforce law: Ajit Doval tells young police officers

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval attended '3rd Young Superintendents of Police Conference' in Gurugram where he said that if one fails to enforce laws, democracy fails with it.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News