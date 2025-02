Updated on: February 17, 2025 17:26 IST

Delhi Yamuna Cleaning: Delhi LG VK Saxena Rolls Out 4-Pronged Plan to Clean Yamuna

Delhi Yamuna Cleaning: The LG's office outlined a 'four-pronged strategy' to combat Yamuna pollution, starting with removing trash, garbage, and silt from the river stream to improve water quality and restore its ecological balance.