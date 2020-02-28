Friday, February 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Violence: We have registered 123 FIRs so far, says MS Randhawa

News Videos

Delhi Violence: We have registered 123 FIRs so far, says MS Randhawa

MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO: We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have been arrested or detained.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News