Former Congress Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan has been detained for allegedly trying to incite people during northeast Delhi violence by giving out provocative speeches. She has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Ishrat Jahan was also accused of being involved in blocking Khureji Khas road among other protesters on February 23 (Sunday). She was protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the past 50 days in Khureji Khas area