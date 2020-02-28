Friday, February 28, 2020
     
  5. Delhi violence: L-G Anil Baijal interacts with some locals in Jafarabad area

Delhi violence: L-G Anil Baijal interacts with some locals in Jafarabad area

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal interacts with some locals in Jafarabad area in North East Delhi. He says, "I have come here to see myself how things are on ground".

