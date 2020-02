Following widespread and rampant violence in Northeast Delhi a curfew has been imposed in Karawal Nagar, Chand Bagh, Maujpur and Jaffrabad. Delhi violence has claimed 10 lives so far. Northeast Delhi has become a virtual battlefield for clashes between mobs that either support or oppose Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The areas majorly affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.