  5. Delhi violence: 20 dead, 189 injured till now, says GTB Hospital

Delhi violence: 20 dead, 189 injured till now, says GTB Hospital

Situation in North-East district of Delhi is in control since morning of February 26. There is heavy deployment of security forces in the violence-affected areas. Brutal violence took place on February 23, which claimed 20 lives.

