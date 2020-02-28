Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  5. Delhi violence: 123 FIR lodged, 630 arrested so far, says Delhi Police

Delhi violence: 123 FIR lodged, 630 arrested so far, says Delhi Police

    Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on February 28 informed that the police have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have been arrested/ detained.

