Updated on: October 19, 2024 18:48 IST

Delhi: Toxic foam floats in Yamuna River amid Delhi's soaring pollution level

As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on October 19. The toxic foam is due to the high phosphate content in the Yamuna River, which can cause skin and respiratory problems. Watch to learn more!