Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi:Terror strike averted as Delhi Police apprehends three persons with IEDs

News Videos

Delhi:Terror strike averted as Delhi Police apprehends three persons with IEDs

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 16:47 IST ]

DCP Pramod Kushwaha, Delhi Police Special Cell: The three arrested persons were from an ISIS inspired module and were planning to attack using an IED blast a local fair in Goalpara (Assam). They were planning to replicate it in Delhi.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBollywood pays tribute to Shaukat Azmi Next VideoSpecial News | November 25, 2019  