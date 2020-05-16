Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi's Gazipur Mandi reopens today after 2 COVID-19 cases reported from marketplace

News Videos

Delhi's Gazipur Mandi reopens today after 2 COVID-19 cases reported from marketplace

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Delhi's Gazipur reopens after 2 days on May 16.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X