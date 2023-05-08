Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: Ruckus at wrestlers' protesting site after farmers reach Jantar Manta

News Videos

Updated on: May 08, 2023 13:43 IST

Delhi: Ruckus at wrestlers' protesting site after farmers reach Jantar Manta

In support of wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a large number of farmers gathered in Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Wrestlers' Protest Farmers Jantar Mantar Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Brij Bhushan Singh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News