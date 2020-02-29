Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
  Delhi Riots: How it all happened? Injured Gokulpuri ACP Anuj Kumar narrates the horrific moment

Delhi Riots: How it all happened? Injured Gokulpuri ACP Anuj Kumar narrates the horrific moment

Few days ago, anti and pro CAA groups clashed in parts of Northeast Delhi, which resulted in major loss of lives and properties. At least 42 people lost their lives in the violence.

