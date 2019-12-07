Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: Protesters who are holding a candle march from Raj Ghat to India Gate try to jump barricades.

News Videos

Delhi: Protesters who are holding a candle march from Raj Ghat to India Gate try to jump barricades.

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 20:20 IST ]

Delhi: Police use water canons on protesters who were holding a candle march from Raj Ghat to India Gate. Protestors are demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim who died yesterday.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAbki Bar Kiski Sarkaar: watch What voters in Jharkhand's dhanbad want Next VideoDivya Drishti: Love is in the air for Rakshit and Drishti  