Updated on: December 23, 2021 17:40 IST

Delhi prepared to handle 1 lakh COVID-19 cases daily, says CM Kejriwal amid Omicron scare

We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We're strengthening our home isolation management protocol, informed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Omicron threat.