Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Police registers 3 FIR, AAP and and AISA leader's name included in the FIR

News Videos

Delhi Police registers 3 FIR, AAP and and AISA leader's name included in the FIR

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 11:31 IST ]

A protest was held in the area over Citizenship Amendment Act which turned violent later. The Delhi Police has now registered Delhi Police registers 3 FIRs that include the name of an AAP and AISA leader's name.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoIf anybody destroys railway property shoot them at sight, says MoS Railways, Suresh Angadi Next VideoCAA Protest: Heavy security deployed in Seelampur area, section 144 imposed in North-East Delhi  