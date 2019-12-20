Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Delhi Police keeps tight vigil on Jama Masjid area ahead of Friday prayers

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 13:38 IST ]

Jama Masjid area is on red alert and has been put under heavy security cover in view of the Friday prayers. Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police stations of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago.

