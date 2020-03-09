Monday, March 09, 2020
     
News Videos

Delhi Police arrests couple with links to Islamic State

    Special cell of Delhi Police arrested a couple with alleged links to Khorasan module of the Islamic State (IS) from Jamia Nagar area of national capital.

