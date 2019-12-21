Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
News Videos

Delhi Police arrest 10 people for Daryaganj violence

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 12:06 IST ]

Delhi Police: 10 persons have been arrested in connection with violence in Daryaganj yesterday during protest over Citizenship Act.

