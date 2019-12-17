Delhi Police have arrested 10 people with criminal backgrounds for their alleged involvement in the Jamia Nagar violence. According to a senior police officer, no student has been arrested. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.
