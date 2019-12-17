Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
  Jamia Violence: Delhi Police arrest 10 people with criminal backgrounds, none students

Jamia Violence: Delhi Police arrest 10 people with criminal backgrounds, none students

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 11:41 IST ]

Delhi Police have arrested 10 people with criminal backgrounds for their alleged involvement in the Jamia Nagar violence. According to a senior police officer, no student has been arrested. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson in which four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged.

