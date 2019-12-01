Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  5. Delhi: NSUI protests against Hyderabad gang rape

Delhi: NSUI protests against Hyderabad gang rape

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 8:17 IST ]

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) held a protets demonstrations here demanding justice over the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad.

