Delhi News: Uproar over bulldozers in Rajendra Nagar; DDA started bulldozers on Hanuman temple

In Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, the DDA fired a bulldozer at the Hanuman Temple. DDA claims that this temple is built on government land. The BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have started protesting against the bulldozer action.