Updated on: December 26, 2022 17:49 IST

Delhi-NCR Weather: Cold wave hits Delhi-NCR as the temperature dips further in north India

Cold wave swept through north India region as Chandigarh records 2.8 degrees Celsius and Delhi- 5.3 degrees Celsius. The cold weather conditions prevailed in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The lowest minimum temperature 0°C was recorded in Churu, Rajasthan, said IMD.