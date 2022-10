Updated on: October 03, 2022 12:14 IST

Delhi Murder: सुंदर नगरी में मनीष की चाकू मारकर हत्या | Sunder Nagari | Delhi Crime | India TV LIVE

A brutal murder was caught on camera on Saturday evening, where a man was mercilessly stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area.Manish, the man murdered, was a resident of Sunder Nagri, as are the three main suspects - Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan - who have been arrested by the police.A year ago, Manish's mobile phone was snatched, and he was attacked with a knife across his neck and stomach. Cops had arrested two accused -- Kasim and Mohsin -- and their family members were continuously pressurising Manish to withdraw the case. They allegedly even threatened his family.#delhinews #delhicrime #manishmurdercase #latestnews #indiatv