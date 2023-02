Updated on: February 12, 2023 18:35 IST

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: First phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway inaugurated today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 18,100 crore.