  5. Delhi Metro closes 7 stations due to Citizenship Act protests

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 16:41 IST ]

DMRC: Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar,Lal Quila,Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line & Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule.

