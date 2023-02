Updated on: February 24, 2023 8:49 IST

Delhi MCD Mayor: A house meeting will be held today at 10 a.m. Will there be uproar among councillors again?

The proceedings of the MCD House are to resume at 10 a.m. The election of the mayor and deputy mayor has been done... Now the election of the members of the standing committee is to be held... 47 councillors have cast their votes for this election.