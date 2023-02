Updated on: February 06, 2023 18:33 IST

Delhi Mayor Election: Will Delhi get a new mayor today or will it get a new date?

Delhi Mayoral Election: There is a possibility of a big uproar in the mayoral election in Delhi today. The BJP accused the Aam Aadmi Party of attempting to buy corporators prior to the election of mayor and deputy mayor.The BJP has claimed that the AAP has offered crores of rupees in cash