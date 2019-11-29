Friday, November 29, 2019
     
Delhi man shoots wife to death in Panipat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 9:08 IST ]

A 20-year-old woman, Nancy Sharma was murdered by her husband. Apparently, fed up with their daily quarrels, Sahil Chopra took her wife to Panipat and shot her dead.

