Updated on: October 17, 2022 12:03 IST

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Reaches CBI Office For Investigation

Ahead of his questioning by the CBI in the excise policy matter, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the case against him was fake and linked the development with campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. While extending support to his deputy, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said Sisodia was going to be arrested in a bid to stop him from campaigning in Gujarat, reports PTI and news television channels. At his Mathura Road residence, Sisodia sought blessings of his mother as he prepared to leave for the CBI office. Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.