Updated on: March 04, 2023 17:03 IST

Delhi Liquor Policy: No relief to Manish Sisodia, will remain in CBI remand till March 6

Delhi Liquor Scam Update: Manish Sisodia has not got relief in the Delhi liquor scam. Rouse Avenue Court has extended his CBI remand by 2 more days. Now he will remain in CBI remand till March 6.