Friday, December 20, 2019
     
Delhi: Large number of protesters at Delhi Gate in Daryaganj, jafrabad and Jama Masjid areas

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 18:44 IST ]

Protestors staged candle march near Delhi's historic Jama Masjid in central Delhi on Sunday, shouting slogans and holding placards voicing their anguish against the new citizenship law amidst heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces.

