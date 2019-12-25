Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Kiski| Truth behind viral video that claims Delhi Police urge to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar

News Videos

Delhi Kiski| Truth behind viral video that claims Delhi Police urge to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 17:50 IST ]
Video of a cop urging to close PG-coaching in Mukherjee Nagar goes viral. However, the Delhi Police has termed this video as fake and has also appeale to remove this video from all social media platforms.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSuper 100 | December 25, 2019 | 5 PM Next VideoHundreds, young and old, gather in protest against CAA, NRC at Mumbai's Vikhroli  