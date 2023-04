Updated on: April 06, 2023 14:57 IST

Delhi-Jahangir Puri: Security tightened in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti, with drone surveillance

We show you the picture of Delhi's Jahangirpuri area....Hanuman devotees have taken out a procession with great fanfare.....Last year there was violence during Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra.....so this time extremely There are strict security arrangements.