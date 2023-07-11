Tuesday, July 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Heavy Rain Alert: Surge in Yamuna... will cross the danger mark today!

News Videos

Updated on: July 11, 2023 16:37 IST

Delhi Heavy Rain Alert: Surge in Yamuna... will cross the danger mark today!

Delhi rainfall Updates: At this time the water level of Yamuna has crossed 206.8 meters…. Amidst the increasing threat of floods, the administration has issued an orange alert..
India Tv India Tv Channel India Tv News Breaking News Delhi Rain Delhi Rain Today Delhi Rain News Delhi Rain News Live Delhi News Today

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News