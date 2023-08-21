Monday, August 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi govt officer, accused of raping friend's teen daughter, arrested

News Videos

Updated on: August 21, 2023 21:06 IST

Delhi govt officer, accused of raping friend's teen daughter, arrested

A 51-year-old deputy director in the Woman and Child Development Department of the Delhi government along with his wife was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said on Monday.
Delhi Govt Officer Delhi Arvind Kejriwal

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News