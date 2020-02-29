Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Govt gives nod for prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case

News Videos

Delhi Govt gives nod for prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case

Anti national slogans were raise in the JNU campus on February 9, 2016. Four days later Kanhaiya Kumar was arrested by Delhi Police under sedition charges.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News