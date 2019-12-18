Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Supreme Court to pronounce verdict at 1 pm today on review plea in Nirbhaya case

News Videos

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict at 1 pm today on review plea in Nirbhaya case

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 12:18 IST ]

2012 Delhi gang rape case: Supreme Court to pronounce the order at 1 PM today. The court is hearing the review petition of Akshay Kumar Singh, one of the convicts in the case.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoI wish court rejects the review petition of convict and grants him death penalty: Nirbhaya's mother Next VideoNirbhaya hasn't named Akshay as the accused who had committed the offence, says Akshay Kumar's lawyer  