Delhi Gang-Rape convict to be hang soon, preprations underway

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 9:28 IST ]
The fourth convict in the Nirbhaya rape case has been shifted to Tihar Jail. The development comes after one of the accused, Pawan Gupta, was moved from Mandoli jail in Delhi.
