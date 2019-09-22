Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: Four miscreants fire at police team near Akshardham temple

News Videos

Delhi: Four miscreants fire at police team near Akshardham temple

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 22, 2019 13:00 IST ]

The police team had asked the four unidentified assailants to stop their vehicle when they resorted to firing and later managed to escape.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoChakravyuh | September 21, 2019 Next Video  