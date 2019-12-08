Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi fire | Dopahar 10 | December 8, 2019

News Videos

Delhi fire | Dopahar 10 | December 8, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 15:56 IST ]

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday morning. So far at least 43 people have died while 50 have been injured and rushed to 4 hospitals in Delhi.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoTwo major fire incidents take place at Anaj Mandi within 2 days, Delhi govt orders probe