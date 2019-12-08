Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
  5. Delhi fire : Death toll rises to 43 in Delhi fire incident

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 14:39 IST ]

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi on Sunday morning. So far at least 43 people have died while 50 have been injured and rushed to 4 hospitals in Delhi.

