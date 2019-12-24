Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  Delhi: Fire broke out in two factories in Narela Industrial area

Delhi: Fire broke out in two factories in Narela Industrial area

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 24, 2019 9:40 IST ]
Massive fire broke out in two factories in Narela Industrial area, earlier today. Flames have been doused in one of the factories while fire fighting operations are underway at the other.
