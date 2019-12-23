Monday, December 23, 2019
     
Delhi: fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari area, 9 killed

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 23, 2019 6:42 IST ]

Delhi: Three people have died and 10 have been injured after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari at around 12:30 am, today. The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to hospital.

