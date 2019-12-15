Sunday, December 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: fire breaks out in a 4-storey building in Shalimar Bagh, 3 dead

News Videos

Delhi: fire breaks out in a 4-storey building in Shalimar Bagh, 3 dead

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 6:55 IST ]
Days after fire incident in Delhi's Anaaj Mandi, fire broke out in 4-storey building in Shalimar Bagh in which 3 women lost their lives.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAfter Rahul Gandhi's dig at Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena's stern message to ally Congress