Published on: October 21, 2021 14:08 IST

Delhi: Farmers vacate portion of service road at Ghazipur border

Farmers at the Ghaziapur border in Delhi are vacating a section of the service road below the flyover to allow the movement of public vehicles. The service lane portion of the road goes from Ghaziabad to Delhi, on which the media centre was built by the farmers. Farmers will now sit only on the upper part of the flyover.