Updated on: December 25, 2024 21:33 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: Parvesh Verma denies Atishi's cash-for-vote allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday rejected Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims that the BJP was "distributing cash to voters" in AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's constituency.