Updated on: February 02, 2025 10:47 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: Mahua Moitra Campaigns for AAP in Karol Bagh, Says “AAP Will Form Government"

Delhi Elections 2025: During her campaign for the AAP candidate in Karol Bagh, TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra stated, "I am campaigning in support of the AAP candidate for the Karol Bagh Assembly constituency."